"At the TAE ASHIDA fashion show" - 'Sexyama' Yoshihiro Akiyama brings the sexy to the world of fashion

Yoshihiro Akiyama [Photo Credits: Getty and ONE Championship]
Yoshihiro Akiyama [Photo Credits: Getty and ONE Championship]
Modified Apr 07, 2022 05:29 PM IST
ONE Championship fighter 'Sexyama' Yoshihiro Akiyama brought his signature swagger to the runway. He attended the TAE ASHIDA fashion show and shared a photo on Twitter.

Translated from Japanese to English, the caption says:

"At the TAE ASHIDA fashion show."
Sexyama was observing the most recent collection from Japanese fashion designer Tae Ashida. This runway show featured looks for both men and women and presented over 47 new designs. Ashida comes from a lineage of fashion designers. Her father outfitted the Japanese royal family, including Empress Michiko.

Yoshihiro Akiyama has had some history in fashion as well. In 2008, he was awarded the Style Icon Asia, an award given to individuals who make outstanding contributions to fashion.

In 2010, 'Sexyama' tied the knot with Japanese fashion model Shiho, with whom he has a daughter. In 2009, Shiho said:

"Every time I am with him, I feel peace, and regardless of when, I can only be myself."
Next fight for 'Sexyama' Yoshihiro Akiyama?

The 46-year-old 'Sexyama' Yoshihiro Akiyama is ready for a fight and wants more. He is coming off a big win in ONE Championship against former champion Shinya Aoki.

It was a matchup of Japanese MMA legends at ONE X. Aoki controlled the first round and nearly choked out Akiyama. However, in the second round, Akiyama rallied and knocked out his rival.

He explained his desire to continue fighting on The MMA Hour:

"I will definitely go until I'm 50. Yes, that is my current goal depending on my physical. So yeah, if you calculate, twice a year and I have four years left in me, so that's more than eight [fights]."

Catch Akiyama on the MMA Hour below:

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, former title holder Eduard Folayan called out Akiyama:

“Maybe we can bring in Akiyama. He really performed well against Shinya. It’s [almost] identical to the way I beat Shinya. I think this is a good match to make. We were supposed to face each other before but it got canceled. If it happens, it will definitely be explosive. The crowd will definitely be on their feet."

Akiyama said he would like to face the former champion in the coming years. At 46, he does not seem to be slowing down. He is an ageless wonder who will continue to fight in ONE Championship.

Yoshihiro Akiyama brought his 14-year rivalry with Shinya Aoki to a KNOCKOUT conclusion at ONE X!@akiyamayoshihir #ONEX #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/Rq0UeIM3bP

