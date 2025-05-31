“One shot can end it all” - Anatoly Malykhin extremely impressed by Rodtang’s one-hitter quitter against Takeru

Reigning and undisputed ONE light heavyweight and middleweight MMA world champion 'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin of Russia was absolutely mesmerized by Rodtang Jitmuangnon's gnarly knockout performance against Takeru Segawa earlier this year.

'The Iron Man' Rodtang delivered a masterclass at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang at Saitama Super Arena last March, stopping 'The Natural Born Krusher' Takeru in just a little over a minute into their kickboxing super-fight.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Malykhin was beyond impressed by the Thai megastar, and says it will be tough to stop Rodtang's freight train at this point.

The Russian knockout artist told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"It was outstanding. Every time Rodtang steps in there, he puts on a show. He knows how to do that. And yeah — I was definitely surprised. He knocked out a really strong opponent. But that’s how this sport is — full contact, and one shot can end it all."

Malykhin has been a huge fan of Rodtang since he joined ONE Championship, and has had multiple interactions with the Thai icon.

Anatoly Malykhin feeling reenergized after much-needed break: "I realized my body needed rest"

'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin is coming off a heartbreaking setback to Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane at ONE 169 last year, and has since been largely out of action to focus on his health, recovery, and his family.

He told ONE Championship that the short break has been absolutely essential:

"After my last fight, I realized my body needed rest. I hadn’t really taken a break in five years — training two or even three times a day. Now, I’ve finally been able to take some time off, live a normal, even ordinary life for a bit. But I never stopped training — I was still running, stretching, sparring, working on my stamina. I just love sports too much to stop completely."

