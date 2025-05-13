“One of the smartest” - Johan Ghazali says Superbon possesses one of the most brilliant minds in striking  

Johan Ghazali has spent time around plenty of top-level Thai fighters, but when it comes to fight IQ, one name stands out.
As he preps for ONE Fight Night 32, the 18-year-old flyweight standout has been training closely with ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon, and the experience has clearly left a mark.
Speaking with the South China Morning Post, he had nothing but words of praise for his mentor:
"I hope so, he should be. He’s really smart, honestly. I’ve been around a lot of these Thai superstars, and honestly, Superbon is one of the smartest. He speaks English pretty well. Even the gym he runs now is very smoothly run, very good."
More than just pad work and combos, Ghazali’s picked up on the little things - how Superbon explains technique, structures training, and even how he runs his gym. There’s a level of thought behind everything he does, and that kind of mentorship means the world to a young fighter still figuring it all out.
ONE Fight Night 32: Johan Ghazali says training with Superbon was a real eye-opener
Up until now, Ghazali had only really trained under the one coach who took him from day one all the way to the global stage. It was a big shift walking into a new gym and learning under someone else:
"Before this, I had one coach, and I’ve been training with that coach since zero. Zero to 100, everything was with that coach. And I’ve trained at other gyms, but not really with anyone else. So, I didn’t know how other people trained. I don’t know how another coach would have trained me, because I’ve never tried anything."
ONE Fight Night 32 takes place June 6 in the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Thailand. Fight fans in Canada and North America can stream the action live with an active Prime Video subscription.