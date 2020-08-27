ONE Super Series newcomer Allycia Hellen Rodrigues gunning for monumental upset of Muay Thai Champion Stamp Fairtex

22-year-old Allycia Hellen Rodrigues of Brazil is making her highly-anticipated ONE Super Series debut this Friday night in Bangkok. She is scheduled to challenge Thailand’s Stamp Fairtex for the ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Championship.

It’s an opportunity Rodrigues has waited a long time for, and she has every intention of upsetting the champion and claiming her spot on the atomweight throne.

“This fight is really important to me as it will open many doors. But the most important thing is that I have a good fight. I don’t just want to win, I want to make a good fight that everyone loves,” said Rodrigues.

The two women warriors will face each other in the main event of ONE: A NEW BREED, a live, closed-door, audience-free event scheduled for 28 August in Bangkok.

For Rodrigues, it’s a chance to realize her lifelong dream of becoming a world champion.

Rodrigues relocated from Brazil to Thailand to train at the renowned Phuket Fight Club on Thailand’s west coast. She has trained and competed extensively in the country, even capturing the Ayutthaya Miracle Championship on her rise to the top of the ranks.

Rodrigues doesn’t regret her decision to move to Thailand in 2018 to immerse herself in the spiritual home of Muay Thai. Now that she’s up for her first shot at the ONE World Title, Rodrigues plans to capitalize on the rare opportunity.

“I feel really good and happy for this opportunity. I love Asia because it is the best place for Muay Thai. Stamp Fairtex is a great and strong fighter. She’s the champion and I’m happy to face her,” said Rodrigues.

“But right now, I don’t want to think too much about what she’s going to do. I’m just worried about what I need to do to get better, to give a good performance. I don’t like to talk much and say things, but I can tell fans one thing. I’m coming for it!”

ONE: A NEW BREED brings together the absolute best in local and international martial arts talent.

In the co-main event, Muay Thai superstars Rodlek PK.Saenchaimuaythai gym and Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai square off in the final round of the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai Tournament. The winner will go on to challenge ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao at a later date.

Rodrigues knows her back is against the wall here, with the hometown favorite Stamp drawing energy from the fans in Bangkok, despite the audience-free nature of the event. It’s Stamp’s homecourt, and Rodrigues is merely a visitor, after all.

But according to Rodrigues, she isn’t in Bangkok merely to take part in the festivities. She has her mind on one thing, and that’s winning this fight, upsetting Stamp, and becoming the new ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion.

“Many people think I’m just coming into this fight to show up there, but I’m not. I’m coming to shock everyone, and I will fight every second to get this win!” Rodrigues concluded.

“If you’re a fan of Muay Thai, I invite you to watch this Friday night. You will love this fight for sure. Thank you to everyone in Brazil for all the support. Your energy will be with me Friday night in that ring.”