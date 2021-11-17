ONE Championship: Team Lakay veterans Eduard Folayang, Geje Eustaquio hyped for Jhanlo Sangiao's debut

Even having not yet competed in ONE Championship, Jhanlo Sangiao is a fighter that is seen by his stablemates in Team Lakay as one of their flag bearers heading into this decade.

The son of founder and head coach of Team Lakay's Mark Sangiao, Jhanlo joins a new breed of fighters coming from an elite stable in the Philippines. Among the fighters included in the youth movement led by reigning strawweight champion Joshua Pacio are Lito Adiwang, Jeremy Pacatiw, and Danny Kingad.

It was seen by former ONE flyweight champion Geje Eustaquio that Sangiao has the tools to carve out his name among the best in the industry.

"There is high potential with Jhanlo. You can see the kid, even though he has yet to debut in ONE, his performance is already elite," described Eustaquio to Sportskeeda. "Of course, there are a lot of factors to consider in becoming a great icon or becoming a legend. I hope he will see that and will maintain his attitude towards martial arts."

Team Lakay has been a factory of champions that already reigned in ONE. Aside from Eustaquio, other fighters in the stable that held titles were Eduard Folayang, Honorio Banario and Kevin Belingon.

Other young fighters who have already created an impact in ONE Championship include Edward Kelly, Gina Iniong, April Osenio and Rey Docyogen.

Similarities with two-time ONE strawweight champion

The reigning ONE strawweight champion Joshua Pacio started his career in the organization as a 20-year-old fighter. Since then, he has held the belt twice and has been the longest reigning title holder in the division.

The 18-year-old Sangiao will debut in ONE: Winter Warriors II and will battle Indonesian fighter Paul Lumihi.

Former ONE lightweight champion Eduard Folayang has monitored Sangiao's growth and sees similarities between him and Pacio.

"What you see in Joshua, you may also see with Jhanlo," said Folayang "For us, we witnessed how he is creative in the gym, that is what sets Jhanlo apart in creating submissions and how he mixes the ground game with the striking department."

Sangiao made his professional debut back in May 2018 during Team Lakay Championship 15. He defeated Danilo Dangalan in the first-round with a TKO. This upcoming fight with ONE will be his second pro bout.

