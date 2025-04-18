ONE world champion Denice Zamboanga's message for women who want to pursue MMA: "Nothing is impossible"

Current ONE interim atomweight MMA world champion Denice Zamboanga gave advice to all aspiring female athletes who want to become professional MMA fighters.

According to Zamboanga, once they try the sport, all the negative notions about it will instantly change and the door of opportunities will be endless for them.

'The Menace' mentioned this during a recent interview with Atleta Filipina, where she explained:

"If you think of all the negative things in this sport, that's what will change your mindset. You have to think about the positives that it could bring you. Nothing is impossible."

Watch Denice Zamboanga's interview here:

The Filipina MMA star's success in the sport is a solid testament to this, as she recently captured the coveted 26-pound golden belt against Alyona Rassohyna in January 2025 at ONE Fight Night 27 and set a massive championship unification battle against Stamp Fairtex on August 1 at ONE 173: Denver.

Zamboanga will be setting aside her friendship and close relationship with the Thai superstar to try and become the unquestioned queen of the weight class.

Denice Zamboanga shares how her relationship with Stamp Fairtex fostered when she was training in Thailand

Before permanently going home to the Philippines to train and sharpen her MMA skills, Zamboanga was part of the Fairtex Training Center in Thailand. During this time, she was always assigned to train with Stamp.

Due to this, Zamboanga and Stamp developed a strong friendship, and the former explained how they fostered this relationship during her recent interview with Atleta Filipina:

"When I started training in Thailand, I trained with her. We were sparring partners - for five five-minute rounds, we were together. There's a lot of girls there, but we we're the ones who were matches up when it came to sparring. After training, we would have dinner together. So our closenes has always been there, and we are close friends."

