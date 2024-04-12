ONE world champion Kade Ruotolo says he and Tye are planning "a potential switch in divisions" for ADCC Worlds this year

After dominating their respective opponents last week at ONE Fight Night 21, where they scored an almost identical submission win, the famous Ruotolo brothers are planning to take over the ADCC Submission Fighting World Championships 2024 this August in Las Vegas.

Kade and Tye are fresh off their $50,000-worthy performance bonuses against Francisco Lo and Izaak Michell, respectively, which left them as the standouts of the event inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In a recent interview on the Jaxxson Podcast, the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion shared that he and his twin, Tye, will have a different approach in the upcoming ADCC worlds by switching their weight classes.

The Atos representative revealed:

"This time, when ADCC comes around this year, we've been talking about a potential switch in divisions. Because he's always been fighting the bigger guys and I was like, we can switch."

Kade also disclosed that Tye is eyeing the title and wants to secure a victory in the lower division after failing to capture it last year in the higher weight class, as he added:

"'Cause last year I got the ADCC title, he came up a little short on his division. So yeah, I was like we can switch. I can do the heavier one and he can do the lighter one. He can make 170, you know, no problem."

See the full episode below:

Kade revealed he and Tye were thrilled to face Francisco Lo and Izaak Michell at ONE Fight Night 21

For the first time in a long time, Kade was happy about the matchmaking that the world's largest martial arts organization did for their previous assignments because they were pitted against equally exciting opponents in Lo and Michell.

Due to the great stylistic matchup, they were able to pull off a pioneering submission technique that they coined the 'Ruotolo-tine'.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 21 via the free event replay.

