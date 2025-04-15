ONE world champion Masaaki Noiri hilariously explains how getting older affects recovery: "It's really hard"

Current ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri recently admitted that there is a massive difference in his recovery and recuperation from when he was younger than today.

Following his stunning third-round TKO finish of Tawanchai PK Saenchai on March 23 in the co-main event of ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, Noiri spoke with My Navi News and pointed out one of the biggest differences in his recovery, as he explained:

"I'm in my 30s now, and I must admit, it's really hard fighting so frequently right now. It's really hard to shake off fatigue. When I was in my 20s, I probably wouldn't have a problem doing all this. There was once after a fight I went to Disneyland with my wife, but I think it's impossible to do that now."

Watch Masaaki Noiri's interview here:

That $50,000 bonus-worthy performance from the Japanese superstar not only earned him the 26-pound golden belt but also helped him set a massive world title unification match against the reigning divisional king Superbon in the foreseeable future.

Masaaki Noiri gives credit to Tawanchai for neutralizing his calf kicks in their championship match

The Team Vasileus representative gave the rightful props to Tawanchai for stopping most of his calf kicks during their matchup at ONE 172.

According to Masaaki Noiri, the Thai fighters are great at adjusting to such offense, which is why he pointed out that he needed new techniques in his succeeding matches, as he told My Navi News in a recent interview:

"Calf kicks are like out signature. But, as you can see, Tawanchai did really well with that strikes too. I think they [referring to Thai fighters] are really fast in learning these techniques. I think they will continue bringing new techniques into their upcoming fights, which means I will also have to have new techniques when I fight against them."

Fans can rewatch all the action at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang via watch.onefc.com.

