“I always try to keep gangster mode on in camp” – Alyse Anderson explains how she beats social anxiety

MMA fighter Alyse Anderson recently spoke about how she overcomes her struggles with social anxiety. For a pro-fighter, a cage fight is a bad place to be struggling with anxiety with the eyes of the world watching.

Anderson struggles with anxiety, she said in an interview with Sportskeeda:

"I don't like confrontation. I get anxiety, doing small things, like, stupid things. Like, waiting in line at the grocery store. And you know, it's stuff that I absolutely hate doing because it makes me so nervous."

How does she overcome this and fight on the world's stage? Alyse Anderson tells us:

"When I have a fight, [my manager] will be like, 'Alright, you got to go into gangsta mode now, for X amount of weeks.' Or if I'm crying on the phone, he'll be like, 'Okay, you can be upset for five minutes but you got to turn gangsta mode back on.' Or when I was cutting weight on my flight from Singapore, he called me and he was like, 'You just got to be going gangster mode for like, 10 more minutes.'"

To overcome her anxiety, Anderson said channels her "gangster mode." She stated:

"I always try to keep it gangsta mode on in camp... I will be getting in a cage with someone."

Rest assured, Alyse Anderson will be in her element when she fights Asha Roka at ONE X.

Alyse Anderson would like to avenge Itsuki Hirata loss

In 2021 Alyse Anderson made her ONE Championship debut competing in the atomweight Grand Prix. Her opening match was against Japanese Judoka Itsuki Hirata. Despite having some success, Anderson ultimately lost via unanimous decision.

She said in an interview with Sportskeeda that she would like to get that loss back eventually:

“I kind of have an opponent that I assigned, or like I'm focusing on that one right now. But in the future, I would like to get that win back.”

Anderson also added on Instagram saying:

"I was so proud to represent our country and I did my best but I made mistakes that allowed my opponent to capitalize her position, that’s on me. I know I belong and I know what I need to do to fix the mistakes I made. Congratulations to my opponent Istuki Hirta..."

One March 26 Anderson will look to get back to her winning ways against the 'Knockout Queen'.

