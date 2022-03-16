How Ronda Rousey inspired Alyse Anderson to switch up her MMA training

ONE Championship fighter, Alyse Anderson, was lucky enough to train early on with Ronda Rousey and receive some invaluable advice from her. It's difficult not to get inspired by Rousey's story, who medalled at the Olympics and went on to become an all-time great in MMA.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Alyse Anderson spoke about a range of topics. She revealed that she has changed gyms and is now training at the renowned American Top Team (ATT) gym:

“The year has been moving quite fast. I actually switched gyms at the beginning of the year, and I'm now at American Top Team. And just in the few weeks I've been training there, it's just like getting to go with the highest level girls, I feel like it's making a huge difference already."

Anderson will next be fighting at ONE X and will hope to do better than her debut performance where she lost via unanimous decision to Itsuki Hirata. She recalls advice given to her by 'Rowdy' ahead of Rousey's title match against Holly Holm:

"I get the same nerves that I do before a fight. And Ronda Rousey actually once told me that she wishes that she could replicate those feelings in her sparring sessions because she thinks that's the best way to prepare for a fight... So that was a piece of advice that always stuck with me."

After some time at the same training camp, Anderson realized she needed to make a change:

"So once I stopped getting like that feeling, I wasn't being challenged anymore, I just felt like I knew when I went to ATT, I got so nervous because everyone is so good. Like, there's no easy round there."

Do Alyse Anderson and Ronda Rousey still talk today?

"We've talked a few times over Instagram, just like before a fight, and congratulating me... It’s always nice to hear from people that I met so long ago to notice where I am in my career now."

Anderson started her career with Rousey at Glendale Fighting Club and will never forget the lessons learned there:

"It was definitely a good experience and advice that I got in those camps at Glendale Fighting Club that have stuck with me for my whole career.”

Alyse Anderson seeking redemption from mistakes at ONE X against 'Knockout Queen' Asha Roka

Alyse Anderson made her debut in ONE Championship, competing in the Women's Atomweight Grand Prix. She suffered a decision loss to Japanese MMA standout Itsuki Hirata.

At ONE X on March 26, Anderson gets a chance to redeem herself against 'Knockout Queen' Asha Roka.

Anderson explained to Sportskeeda some of the issues she had in her ONE debut:

"I just know if I would have started that way, I could have avoided clinching and the takedowns altogether. So I made two mistakes but I definitely learned from them."

Anderson is also a Brazilian jiu-jitsu blue belt with some mean submission skills that she will be hoping to show at ONE X on March 26.

Edited by Aziel Karthak