"I was eating ice cream after the fight" - Amir Khan on ONE X victory

Amir Khan made his return to the circle at ONE X. After some time away and the loss of his father, Khan bagged an important win on March 26. The 27-year-old had a close fight against Ryogo “Kaitai” Takahashi and won the bout via split decision after a three-round war.

In a post-fight interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Khan said he was happy to have the audience back:

"I could hear them chanting my name. It was good to be fighting in front of a live crowd... Had a tough time with lockdown, with COVID, no crowd, no fans. Good start to the ONE X event."

Amir Khan is also recovering from an injury he sustained last year. Discussing his next potential outing inside the circle, Khan said:

"What's next for me? I just got back. April I had surgery, out until December. Just started training MMA... Fighting in march. It's a quick turnaround. It was an ACL injury. I was feeling it the whole week, my left knee, slight ACL tear... Just need to stay strong. I didn't say anything because I didn't want to make an excuse... Will see my Doctor... Go back to rehab and plan my next fight."

The biggest challenge coming into this fight was making weight as he said he loves food:

"Feels good. The moment I had surgery I wanted to come back stronger... I was eating ice cream after the fight previously. I wanted to come out with something special, I want to have more discipline in my lifestyle. Especially need to stay motivated... I love food."

Amir Khan on MMA growth in Singapore

MMA may have once been a niche sport, but after a decade of ONE Championship, it is going mainstream now in Singapore.

In a recent interview, Amir Khan chose to elaborate on the same:

"It is exploding right now! ... Next five years, the next decade, football stadiums... Being the face of Singapore of mixed martial arts... If my son, if he wants to fight, I will train him in the right way but no pressure!"

