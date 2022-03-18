“I show her the real me, I won’t have any problems” - Ham Seo Hee is ready to put on a convincing performance against Denice Zamboanga

Ham Seo Hee, the third-ranked ONE women’s atomweight, wants to erase all doubt that she’s a better fighter than Denice Zamboanga.

The two atomweights met late last year at the historic ONE: Empower, where Ham took home a close but controversial split decision victory. However, many fans and experts believed that Zamboanga deserved the win and did enough to edge out the South Korean veteran on the scorecards.

Ham wants to prove that her victory over Zamboanga was no fluke. She will be looking to do just that in their highly anticipated rematch, which is set to go down next week.

In a recent interview with Nissi Icasiano of the International Business Times, Ham Seo Hee said:

“I just have to be me, the real Seo Hee Ham. I just have to show the real me. My opponent comes in the cage and I show her the real me, I won’t have any problems.”

She was unable to exert her dominance in the first fight. Unlike her previous dance partners, Zamboanga was more than willing to take the fight to Ham. To solve the problem, the South Korean star needs to leave the result out of the judges' hands.

Nevertheless, Ham feels like she did more than enough to win their first bout, saying:

“I still think I won that fight. If you’re in there and you’re fighting each other, you can feel it. During those three five-minute rounds, I never had a feeling that I was losing that fight and I thought I was actually dominating. If you were there in the spot and you’re listening to the sounds of the fight, I believe I was more accurate on the offensive [end].”

Ham Seo Hee vows quick and decisive end to rematch

Ham Seo Hee and Denice Zamboanga meet once more in a highly anticipated rematch scheduled for ONE X, ONE Championship’s much awaited 10-year anniversary extravaganza. The event will go down live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday, March 26.

Ham has complete respect for Zamboanga, who is ranked No.2 in the ONE women’s atomweight division. In the same interview, she gave her take on her upcoming opponent, saying:

“She [Zamboanga] is young and she has that force with her. She’s been winning all the fights, she’s not scared of anything.”

Regardless of her opinion of Zamboanga, Ham believes she will end the fight on a spectacular note and that her victory will leave no doubt.

“I’ll make it short. 100%.”

