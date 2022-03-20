“I will get the win and bring home the $50,000 bonus” - Jeremy Miado vows to make a highlight reel out of Lito Adiwang

Rising ONE Championship Filipino flyweight star Jeremy Miado has his eyes on the prize heading into his bout against Team Lakay firecracker and No. 5-ranked strawweight Lito ‘Thunder Kid’ Adiwang.

The two exciting Filipino fighters lock horns at ONE X, ONE Championship’s highly anticipated 10th-anniversary extravaganza, scheduled to be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday, March 26.

Speaking to GMA News in a recent interview, Miado promised a spectacular performance against Adiwang, enough to earn him a $50,000 performance bonus and take over the Team Lakay star’s spot in the divisional rankings.

Jeremy Miado said:

“I will get the win and bring home the $50,000 bonus. I want to be part of the rankings and soon get a title shot.”

Both Miado and Adiwang are ultra-aggressive fighters with power in their hands, so fans can expect an all-out war from start to finish. Neither man is expected to back down, which will undoubtedly produce epic fireworks.

Miado continued:

“Every fight is always different because fighters have different strengths and weaknesses. Another difference now is that I am fighting against my fellow countryman. We are both strikers, and we both know our games. While he moves fast when he fights, I have a longer reach, which I will use to my advantage. I won't mention anything more, to make it a surprise.”

The road to ONE X for Jeremy Miado and Lito Adiwang

It might be commonplace in other countries, but it’s a rare occurrence whenever a Filipino faces another Filipino on the global stage. That said, it has happened before, and both Jeremy Miado and Lito Adiwang have come to this crossroads of their own volition.

Adiwang has wreaked havoc in the ONE Championship strawweight division since 2018, beginning his promotional stint with ONE Warrior Series. He then moved on to the main roster after earning a six-figure contract with ONE. ‘Thunder Kid’ has won 9 of his last 11 bouts and has been ranked thrice in the top five at strawweight.

Miado, on the other hand, a representative of the Marrok Force MMA gym in Bangkok, Thailand, is coming off two scintillating knockout victories over Chinese standout Miao Li Tao.

For Adiwang, it’s a chance to cement his spot among the strawweight elite. For Miado, beating his Filipino contemporary is an opportunity to position himself within arm’s reach of a world title shot.

This fight will be extremely high-paced from the first bell, so fans would do well not to blink when these killers enter the circle.

