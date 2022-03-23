"Singapore is so special to me" - John Wayne Parr on "perfect" retirement at ONE X

Muay Thai legend John Wayne Parr will be fighting for his 100th victory at ONE X on March 26. The event will be held in Singapore and Wayne Parr says it is an ideal situation to have his last fight in the Asian nation.

On a ONE X media call, John Wayne Parr told reporters:

"To go back to Singapore is so special to me... It helped shoot me up to a different level of fame. Then had the grand [prix] final against Yodsanklai back in 2008. Such a special moment. And a special country. To be back there again just seems right, just seems perfect."

The Australian-born fighter has a lot of history in Singapore. This includes a world championship war with Muay Thai all-star Yodsaenklai Fairtex. His storied career will now be ending in Singapore at ONE X.

John Wayne Parr looking to get 100th win against former champion

Getting a 100th victory may be easier said than done. In a celebratory retirement fight, John Wayne Parr will face former ONE Championship MMA title holder Eduard Folayang.

Folayang has been a staple of the organization for its entire 10-year run. The Filipino-born fighter competed at the very first ONE Championship event. He has traded title wins and losses, and is now fighting on the organization's 10th anniversary cards on March 26.

On finishing his storied career, Wayne Parr said he's anticipating an emotional retirement. He told ONE Chamipnship in an interview:

“There’s probably going to be a tear down the cheek. It could be very sad. The bottom lip could be quivering. It’s going to be very emotional. I’m just going to try to soak it all up. This is the last time that I’ll get to hear that applause, so I want to make the most of it.”

As a prize fighter who has been competing for decades, it is no surprise that the Australian will miss the crowd. In the same interview, he said:

“When you win, and you get the crowd cheering your name, you get the adrenaline rush and the goosebumps on your skin, and then you get home, and you’re so excited that you can’t sleep for two or three days because of the high you got from the fight."

John Wayne Parr will be aiming to retire off the back of adding a 100th win to his record at ONE X. Tune in on March 26 to see if he can manage to do so.

