“His ground game and his striking power needs work” - Lito Adiwang breaks down Jeremy Miado ahead of their clash at ONE X

Lito Adiwang is preparing well for his match against fellow striker Jeremy Miado at ONE X and knows just what to expect from his countryman.

In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘Thunder Kid’ shared his observations on his opponent’s strengths and weaknesses before they clash on March 26. Lito Adiwang said:

“His excellent boxing base is his strength, and he uses his height to his advantage by maximizing his reach.”

Miado’s 170cm height is something that he has used to great success throughout his martial arts career. All four of his wins have come by way of knockout against fighters who gave up a bit of reach to 'The Jaguar'.

However, Adiwang is a rising star in his own right. The 28-year-old climbed his way from the developmental league ONE Warrior Series to the main roster on the strength of his thunderous strikes. By watching his opponent’s fights, he believes there are some holes that he could exploit using his signature moves. The Team Lakay standout continued:

"However, I believe his ground game and his striking power needs work. It benefited him that he went against wrestlers because the delivery of his strikes looked good. But once he faces another striker, his punches might not look good anymore."

It’s all business for Lito Adiwang when he faces Jeremy Miado

Lito Adiwang and Jeremy Miado are proud Filipinos who carry their nation’s colors with pride every time they step in the circle. There’s no bad blood between them, as they relish their opportunity to compete in the historic ONE X card on March 26. Adiwang said:

“We need to be professional here and show that we’re in the big league. We are friends outside the circle, but let’s respect the game and show how professional we are. No one should hold back during the fight.”

Adiwang recently found his way back to the top five of the division and will undoubtedly fight to stay or rise from that position. Meanwhile, Miado will be motivated to finally enter the list by defeating his countryman.

When they step into the circle, Lito Adiwang encourages Miado to bring it, to make the most out of the chance they've been given. Adiwang said:

“I respect you. Good luck to us, and I believe we’re in this card because it’s one of the biggest cards in history. Let’s show the world what we’ve got.”

