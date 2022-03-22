Mei Yamaguchi tracks weight for ONE X alongside furry friend

Ahead of her ONE X grappling match, Mei Yamaguchi is cutting weight with a little furry friend. Yamaguchi will meet Danielle Kelly at ONE Championship on March 26.

Ahead of the contest, the Japanese fighter posted photos of her personal weigh-in on Twitter.

The caption translates to:

"Maybe 52.9 kg"

But the real star of this tweet is Mei Yamaguchi's cat. The replies read:

"The cat is trying to mess with your weight LOL"

"Cat - it is a good feeling"

Yamaguchi will need to make the weight limit for her March 26 submission grappling match against Kelly. The match will be held at 47.6 KG (105 pounds).

Mei Yamaguchi vs Danielle Kelly at ONE X

At the ONE Championship 10th anniversary event, Mei Yamaguchi and Danielle Kelly will be the second match broadcast during ONE X: Part I.

Yamaguchi is a trail blazer for women's MMA. She made her MMA debut in 2007 when Kelly was just 11 years old. She has had fights against WMMA legends, from Angela Lee to Megumi Fujii, and many others.

Making her debut in ONE, Kelly comes with an impressive record. In submission grappling, she has gained wins over the likes of Roxanne Modafferi, Cynthia Calvillo, Carla Esparza, and others.

On the submission grappling match Yamaguchi told SCMP:

“I would love to go for a submission. She will try to get my leg and every submission too, but I think we both are going for the submission, and it will be a great, crazy 12 minutes... I just want to give my 100 percent and have no regrets about that performance. If I can do that, then that's the time I can finish my fight.”

Catch the full interview below:

The younger Kelly is well aware of Yamaguchi's experience. She also said she would like to be the first person to stop her via submission. In an interview with ONE Championship, she said:

"I think she has a little bit more, definitely has more knowledge in the few like fighters that I won against. I've seen her finish people and obviously, I've been watching her fights because I'm going against her. But I've seen her submit a lot of people, and I don't think she's ever gotten knocked out or submitted. So it would be really cool to be the first person to submit her."

Tune in to ONE X on March 26 to see the MMA legend versus the young phenom.

