"Only man who can beat Tom Aspinall" - Hilarious reactions flood X as incredible AI-edited photo of Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou surfaces

Fans had a field day online after an incredible AI-edited photo of Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou went viral.

Jones and Ngannou are two of the biggest names in the heavyweight division across combat sports. Prior to making his heavyweight debut in 2023, 'Bones' was linked to a potential matchup against 'The Predator' while the latter was still a part of the UFC.

However, Ngannou ended up leaving the UFC, and a super-fight between him and Jones never materialized. While fans never got a chance to see them lock horns inside the octagon, a hilarious AI-edited photo that recently went viral on X has combined the faces of both fighters.

X user @MrTestoestrogen posted the picture and captioned it:

"This guy would wipe out the whole UFC weight division in one night"

The picture sparked an outburst of hilarious reactions from the fans, who flooded the comment section of the post. Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

"Power of Francis and everything else of Jon Jones"

"How Jones gonna look when he comes back from injury and USADA ain't around"

"The only man who can beat Tom Aspinall"

"Tom would choke him"

Fan reactions to AI-edited picture of Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou is set to face Anthony Joshua next

After parting ways with the UFC in early 2023, Francis Ngannou returned to action in October last year against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Going into the fight, Ngannou was a massive underdog as many believed Fury's experience inside the boxing ring would be too much for the former UFC star. However, 'The Predator' put on an impressive performance and even scored a knockdown.

Ngannou ended up losing a controversial split decision. Despite suffering a defeat, his performance has opened up a lot of opportunities in the sport of boxing as 'The Predator' has now booked a fight against Anthony Joshua.

Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, took to X recently to confirm the bout:

"Tonight we confirm it’s a Done Deal! @anthonyjoshua v @francis_ngannou collide on a huge night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - press conference Jan 15 in London with full details dropping soon!"

