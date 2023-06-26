OnlyF*ns model demands massive money from Elon Musk to teach "illegal moves" for Mark Zuckerberg mega clash

OnlyF*ns model Sophie Larissa Weiss has offered to train Elon Musk in his potential clash against Mark Zuckerberg.

Over the past week, the news of the two tech giants agreeing to lock horns for a cage-fight has flooded the internet. Interestingly, many fighters and notable names such as Jon Jones, Charles Oliveira, Andrew Tate, and more, have offered to train Musk and Zuckerberg.

Now, Sophie Larissa Weiss, an OnlyF*ns model and mixed martial artist has came forward and asked Elon Musk to join her at her gym in Barnsley. During an interview with Daily Star, she said:

"I think Musk should come to Barnsley to train with me so he can get used to that skinny ropiness. I would just show him all the illegal moves. He will probably get disqualified but at least he won’t get choked senseless and lose that way. Hopefully we can get a rematch for extra entertainment as I’d be eager to watch this fight.”

While further speaking about why she finds Musk attractive, the 30-year-old said:

"Is it bad that I find Elon kinda hot? I’m not even sure what it is about him but hot in a weird way. I guess the most attractive thing about Elon is that massive wallet.”

Dana White believes Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg will break all PPV records

UFC president Dana White is certain that a potential clash between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg will be the biggest fight in history. White has already had conversations with the two tech giants and both of them look seemingly ready to make the fight happen.

While speaking about the same during an interview with TMZ Sports, Dana White claimed that Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg would break all pay-per-view records. He said:

“This would be the biggest fight in the history of the world. Bigger than anything that’s ever been done. It would break all pay-per-view records. These guys will raise hundreds of millions of dollars for charity. You don’t have to be a fight fan to be interested in this fight. Everybody would wanna see it.”

Dana White further added:

“Listen… If these guys are serious, I make fights that people wanna see. That’s what I do for a living. So it they really wanna do it and they’re serious, we can figure out a way to pull this off. I would absolutely positively do this.”

