ONX MMA gloves: What are the differences between the new UFC gloves and those proposed by coach Trevor Wittman?

The ONX MMA Gloves are the solution to one of the UFC's longest-running problems. Eye pokes have plagued the promotion for years, with several fighters falling victim to them. Fortunately, Trevor Wittman has come up with an answer by designing gloves that can mitigate eye pokes.

The longtime MMA coach's gloves feature several major design differences that not only help prevent eye pokes from happening but also lower the risk of wrist injuries. The ONX MMA gloves are designed in a way that they naturally curve inwards.

This prevents fighters from naturally splaying out their fingers. Instead, it shapes a fighter's hand into a more natural fist by default. Additionally, Trevor Wittman's gloves feature a strapping system that firmly holds the wrist and all of its ligaments in place to stop fighters from rolling their wrists.

There's also no leather in the wrist and palm areas of the ONX MMA gloves. Different materials are used to stop sweat from causing a fighter's knuckles to slide, which often leads to injuries.

The ONX MMA gloves patent war

Despite the design of his gloves, for which Wittman has earned widespread praise from fighters and fans in general, the UFC is yet to implement any serious changes to their gloves. According to Wittman himself in an appearance on the JRE podcast, this has been due to negotiations on the UFC's part.

While the promotion approved his idea, they refused to adopt the gloves unless Wittman sold them the patent. Wittman, in turn, has refused to entertain the idea of giving the UFC exclusive ownership of his gloves. Thus, it's led to an impasse that has kept his gloves away from the octagon while eye pokes still persist.

