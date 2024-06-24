"Ooof, double homicide" - Fans react to MMA fighter proposing to girlfriend after loss and seemingly getting rejected

A Czech MMA fighter's attempt at a grand romantic gesture backfired spectacularly this past weekend at the Clash of the Stars tournament. After losing his fight, Lukas Bukovaz got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend in front of a roaring crowd of 20,000.

However, the planned moment of joy quickly turned into a public humiliation. The woman, visibly mortified, concealed her face with her hand as the crowd cheered. Her response shattered Bukovaz's hopes - she rejected the proposal and, to the shock of everyone watching, accused him of cheating.

The stunned audience erupted in boos, with some even throwing water towards the woman. The video of the incident has gone viral, with fans mercilessly mocking Bukovaz's timing and the disastrous outcome.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Social media has been flooded with comments, with many highlighting the awkwardness of the situation.

One fan wrote:

"Oof, double homicide"

Expand Tweet

Referencing both the loss and the failed proposal, another chimed in, writing:

"Timing bad inside and outside the cage"

Expand Tweet

Others wrote:

"Annihilated"

"Also who tf proposes after a loss?"

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

fans react to the viral video of the failed proposal

This isn't the first time European MMA has garnered attention for unusual antics. Bukovaz's situation adds to a growing collection of outlandish moments in the sport's European scene.

Czech MMA fighter Lukas Bukovaz denies cheating after public proposal rejection

Lukas Bukovaz has addressed the aftermath of his botched public proposal that went viral over the weekend. In a backstage interview posted to his Instagram, Bukovaz refuted the cheating claims.

He stated defiantly:

"I didn't cheat on her" [H/t:MMA Mania]

Check out his backstage interview following the incident below:

The bizarre incident has left many questioning the genuineness of the proposal, with some speculating it was staged for publicity.