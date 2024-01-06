"Open to everything" - Zhilei Zhang speaks amid discussions of Deontay Wilder bout

While Zhilei Zhang's next fight might be against Deontay Wilder, he has other names in mind.

'Big Bang' and 'The Bronze Bomber' are reportedly in discussions to box on March 8. Yesterday, reports emerged about a massive Saudi Arabia boxing card, not too dissimilar from last month's 'Day of Reckoning' event.

In the main event, Anthony Joshua would meet former UFC champion Francis Ngannou. Famously, 'AJ' was expected to meet Wilder in March, but due to the latter's loss to Joseph Parker, the bout was scrapped. Instead, Eddie Hearn picked 'The Predator' as the Brit's next opponent.

In the co-main event, the WBO interim heavyweight champion could meet Wilder. While that's far from set in stone, that appears to be the goal for the promoters as of now. While Zhang wouldn't mind fighting the former champion, he has other names he would like to fight as well.

Speaking with Gambling.com, the heavyweight was asked about his next bout. There, Zhang confirmed plans to return to the ring in March but named Parker as his ideal opponent. In the interview, he stated (via DAZN):

"I want to come back during March and that’s the plan but if you’re asking me who I want the next opponent to be realistically, then I say Joseph Parker but does he dare to fight me?"

Zhilei Zhang is "open to everything" for Saudi return

Deontay Wilder or not, Zhilei Zhang hopes to return to the March Saudi Arabia event.

'Big Bang' is coming off a knockout win over Joe Joyce in September. That was his second straight victory over 'Juggernaut', and saw Zhang crack the Brit's previously uncrackable chin.

While the Chinese boxer would love to fight Joseph Parker next, there's still a lot up in the air. The Australian was famously the man who handed 'The Bronze Bomber' a loss last month, and he seems primed for a big fight himself next.

Speaking in the interview with Gambling.com. Zhang reiterated his intention to fight early this year. However, he also admitted that there's still a lot out of his control, stating:

"I’m open to everything but I am focusing on the gym and being in the ring for my return. I would like to have my next fight to be in Saudi Arabia, but everything is being worked on and is in the process. I can’t say too much about it."