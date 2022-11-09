Long-serving UFC veteran Frankie Edgar is approaching his last ever fight inside the octagon. Though he has no intention of competing in the sport of MMA again, he remains open to the possibility of a boxing bout in the future.

'The Answer' has had a 15-year career with the UFC, but age has seemingly caught up to him. He has suffered five losses in his past seven outings. Despite being known for his gritty nature, the bantamweight has unfortunately suffered the only four knockout losses in his career within the last four years.

During his media obligations, Frankie Edgar welcomed any boxing proposals and interesting matchups going forward, with Manny Pacquiao being the main name on his list. Edgar insisted that his full focus, for now, is on his fight this weekend.

"This is my last UFC fight, MMA fight, for sure. Most likely, one hundred percent it's my last fight, but if there's some boxing, if Manny Pacquiao wants to do an exhibition, I know he's doing exhibitions now, I could be open to something crazy like that, but it'd have to be a really good one. I'm definitely thinking of it [his final fight], it's all real... but again, the fight is the sole focus."

Manny Pacquiao is one of boxing's greats, having held WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO world titles during his height in the sport. The Filipino secured wins over some of the best to ever compete in the squared circle and is a combat sports icon.

Check out what the former UFC lightweight champion had to say about a potential move into boxing in the video below.

Who is Frankie Edgar's final UFC fight against?

Despite approaching his final bout, the UFC did Frankie Edgar zero favors, handing him yet another hungry rising talent in Chris Gutierrez. The 41-year-old has just one win in five and will be up against the odds when he steps into the octagon against 'El Guapo', who is currently riding a seven-fight unbeaten streak.

After facing Max Holloway, Cory Sandhagen, Chang Sung Jung, Pedro Munhoz, and Chito Vera in his last five fights, fans were clambering for the promotion to give the vet a favorable matchup.

Gutierrez has been in the UFC since 2018. After suffering defeat on his debut, the 31-year-old hasn't looked back and has been in unstoppable form recently. He hopes to continue that at UFC 281 on November 12.

