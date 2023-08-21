‘Optimistic’ Danial Williams upbeat about his chances to dethrone Jonathan Di Bella: “This is it for me”

The ultimate ONE Championship dream of becoming a three-sport world champion is not for everyone, as only a few athletes possess the skill to go for this ground-breaking feat. One of those athletes who is daring to do the impossible is Danial Williams.

Williams’ quest for that achievement will start anew when he challenges reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15.

Speaking to ONE Championship in his most recent interview, the Thai-Aussie fighter expressed his anticipation for this upcoming world title showdown:

"Getting this fight has been such a big, big excitement. I feel like this is it for me."

This will be ‘Mini T’s’ second kickboxing match in the world’s largest martial arts organization, as he previously challenged Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title last March at ONE Fight Night 8.

Williams suffered a third-round knockout at the hands of Superlek after stepping in for Rodtang with just several days of notice. It will be different this time, as he will have a full training camp and is back in his natural weight class.

Prior to that Superlek defeat, the 30-year-old competed in four MMA fights, winning three and losing one. He scored stoppage wins over Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke and Zelang Zhaxi, plus a decision victory over Namiki Kawahara. The Thai-Aussie suffered his first MMA loss under the ONE banner to Jeremy Miado via third-round TKO.

Williams made his promotional debut in April 2021, when Rodtang defeated him in their catchweight Muay Thai fight. Although he absorbed a tough unanimous decision loss, he became an instant fan favorite because of his all-out and non-stop aggressive style.

His fight with Rodtang was hailed as the ONE Super Series Fight of the Year in 2021.

ONE Fight Night 15 is available to fans in the United States and Canada for free with an active Amazon Prime subscription.