Osamah Almarwai says catching Cleber Sousa’s ‘smaller legs’ would be a daunting task: “Something I have to be ready for”

ONE flyweight submission grappling contender Osamah Almarwai is anticipating a tough match with Cleber Sousa in their scheduled scrap at ONE 166 on March 1, which will go down inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

Ahead of his return to action, Almarwai talked to ONE Championship and cited the one advantage that Sousa has in their upcoming submission grappling match by saying:

“I know his game. I know he’s very he’s strong, explosive. I know he has smaller legs. We saw his match against Mikey. Mikey wasn’t able to catch his legs. So this is something I have to be ready for.”

This upper hand by ‘Claudestino’ gave problems to the reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion, Mikey Musumeci, when they fought in October 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 2 and ultimately prevented ‘Darth Rigatoni’ from getting a submission win.

Both Almarwai and Sousa have fallen to Musumeci, but the winner of this impending match will likely get another crack against him, especially if they get the victory in stunning fashion.

Osamah Almawari promises to give his best to beat Cleber Sousa at ONE 166

Despite the daunting task of getting his hands raised against a fellow BJJ black belter, the Atos representative vows to give his 100 percent when he faces Sousa in front of the sold-out crowd in Qatar.

Also, Almarwai will deploy the lessons he learned from his world title fight with Musumeci to gauge his improvement and show that he’s a better submission artist than the Almeida Jiu-Jitsu-affiliated athlete.

ONE 166: Qatar is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on March 1.