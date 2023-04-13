Osamah Almarwai shows a glimpse of how he trains during Ramadan

Promotional newcomer Osamah Almarwai continues putting in the work during Ramadan to ensure he's ready for his debut at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video this May.

The Yemeni grappler will take on ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci for the world title on May 5 at 1stBank Center. Almarwai is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under the tutelage of world-renowned trainer Andre Galvao.

Not only does Almarwai face a stiff test in his ONE Championship debut, but he's juggling training while following the strict rules of Ramadan:

"Breaking my 12 hour fast in the middle of the 3rd session. This is my routine everyday during #Ramadan . No excuses - Training has to be fulfilled 👊"

Osamah Almarwai never thought he'd be in ONE Championship, excited for Musumeci matchup

The 31-year-old never imagined he'd be competing under ONE's banner, but he told the promotion that he's excited for the stylistic matchup in his debut, stating:

“I like how they appreciate the athletes,” Almarwai told the promotion in a recent interview. “When they reached out to me, it was very professional. And I loved it. I never thought I would be in ONE, to be honest. But after I won No-Gi Worlds, I was hopeful.”

Almarwai added:

“I’m very excited to see how his style matches my style,” Almarwai said. “Because both of us are training for each other. I know he’s studying me, and I’m studying him.”

Mikey Musumeci is 3-0 inside the circle thus far, with victories over Masakazu Imanari, Cleber Souza, and most recently, Gantumur Bayanduuren.

The flyweight submission grappling world champ has brought tons of positive attention to the sport with the help of fellow grapplers Danielle Kelly and the Ruotolo brothers.

ONE Fight Night 10 features another high-profile submission grappling matchup as Reinier de Ridder takes on Tye Ruotolo in a middleweight showdown.

Make sure to tune in to ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5 to watch Osamah Almarwai attempt to dethrone flyweight submission grappling champ Mikey Musumeci live from the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

All of the action will be broadcast live and for free to Amazon Prime subscribers across North America.

