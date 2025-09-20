  • home icon
Oscar Collazo vs. Jayson Vayson: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Sep 20, 2025 05:57 GMT
Oscar Collazo (left) vs. Jayson Vayson (right) takes place on Sep. 20 [Image Courtesy: @goldenboy via Facebook]

These are the Oscar Collazo vs. Jayson Vayson round-by-round updates. They provide fans with real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming unified strawweight title fight. Scheduled for 12, three-minute, rounds, it serves as the main event on Golden Boy Promotions' Sep. 20 card.

Collazo heads into the bout on an impressive run of form. Not only is he undefeated at 12-0, but he is as heavy-handed as a boxer needs to be, with 9 stoppages to his name. He also holds the WBO and WBA (Super) strawweight titles that Vayson will challenge him for.

Speaking of Vayson, he is no slouch at 14-1-1. Furthermore, he has respectable punching power himself, with 8 stoppage wins. He will be determined to dethrone Collazo as champion and climb to the division's mountaintop. Unfortunately, he isn't expected to succeed.

The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have Collazo as a staggering -1400 favorite, while Vayson is a +750 underdog. The main card begins at 8:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), while the Collazo vs. Vayson headliner is estimated to start at around 11:00 PM E.T. / 8:00 PM P.T.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming strawweight championship fight.

Oscar Collazo vs. Jayson Vayson

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Round 11:

Round 12:

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

