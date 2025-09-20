Oscar Collazo vs. Jayson Vayson: Live round-by-round updates

These are the Oscar Collazo vs. Jayson Vayson round-by-round updates. They provide fans with real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming unified strawweight title fight. Scheduled for 12, three-minute, rounds, it serves as the main event on Golden Boy Promotions' Sep. 20 card.Collazo heads into the bout on an impressive run of form. Not only is he undefeated at 12-0, but he is as heavy-handed as a boxer needs to be, with 9 stoppages to his name. He also holds the WBO and WBA (Super) strawweight titles that Vayson will challenge him for.Speaking of Vayson, he is no slouch at 14-1-1. Furthermore, he has respectable punching power himself, with 8 stoppage wins. He will be determined to dethrone Collazo as champion and climb to the division's mountaintop. Unfortunately, he isn't expected to succeed.The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have Collazo as a staggering -1400 favorite, while Vayson is a +750 underdog. The main card begins at 8:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), while the Collazo vs. Vayson headliner is estimated to start at around 11:00 PM E.T. / 8:00 PM P.T.Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming strawweight championship fight.Oscar Collazo vs. Jayson VaysonRound 1:Round 2:Round 3:Round 4:Round 5:Round 6:Round 7:Round 8:Round 9:Round 10:Round 11:Round 12: