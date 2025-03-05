Oscar De La Hoya comes clean about Devin Haney not rematching Ryan Garcia on 'Fatal Fury' fight card: "It's not in the fighters' manual book"

Oscar De La Hoya recently opened up about Devin Haney not facing Ryan Garcia in a rematch on the upcoming Ring Magazine's boxing card. According to De La Hoya, Haney, who did not give his best performance against Garcia, needed a win to rebuild his confidence before facing 'KingRy' again.

Ad

For context, in his last boxing appearance, Garcia squared off against Haney and secured a majority decision win after dropping the latter three times. However, the 26-year-old's victory was reversed when he tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance ostarine, resulting in a one-year suspension.

Ring Magazine's FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves boxing event, scheduled for May 2 in Times Square, New York, will bring Garcia and Haney back to the squared circle. Garcia will headline the event in a welterweight bout against Rolando Romero, while Haney will face Jose Ramirez in the co-main event.

Ad

Trending

Ahead of the matchups, De La Hoya spoke to MMA journalist Ariel Helwani in an interview with DAZN boxing and gave his take on the potential rematch between Garcia and Haney. The boxer-turned-promoter asserted that Haney needs to get back on the winning side to boost up his morale before taking on Garcia again:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

''Devin Haney doesn't want to come back against Ryan Garcia after getting knocked out. It just not in the manual book of promoting fights or you know it's not in the the fighters' manual book where after you get knocked out, you fight the same guy again like you have to have an in between fight to get your confidence back. For Devin to make sure that he's okay, because what if Ramirez pops him with a shot and he wobbles and he gets knocked out that can happen so I think that Devin wanted to test the waters against Ramirez.''

Ad

Check out Oscar De La Hoya's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ryan Garcia is prepared to make his boxing comeback

Ryan Garcia is set to make a return when he faces Rolando Romero in the main event of the 'Fatal Fury' fight card.

During the press conference ahead of their matchup, Garcia expressed confidence in his abilities and gracefully acknowledged his past struggles, saying:

''I just want to show everybody that you can come back from anything. I want to show my dedication to the sport and be a true professional. I admit my wrongs and I don’t want anybody to take me drinking and smoking before a fight and think that’s a way to handle yourself as a professional. I came here to change that.” [H/t: Bad Left Hook]

Ad

Check out the full Ryan Garcia vs. Rolly Romero launch press conference below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.