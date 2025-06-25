Oscar De La Hoya gets 100% real about Jake Paul potentially winning world title ahead of his Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight

As Jake Paul prepares to fight former boxing champion Julio Caesar Chavez Jr., Oscar De La Hoya predicted how his competitive future against top contenders might unfold with a potential win. Paul has achieved significant commercial success since transitioning to boxing and has expressed the goal of becoming a champion.

However, observers have questioned his competitive relevance, as the 28-year-old has primarily fought out-of-prime veterans of the sport. That said, De La Hoya believes that a potential win over Chavez Jr. can transform Paul into a legitimate title contender. During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, De La Hoya said:

"I think [Jake Paul] can win a world title. It's obviously gonna take time... and experience. Facing Julio Caesar Chavez Jr., world champion, 12 rounds with Canelo, is experience for him. He has that test. Let's say he knocks out Chávez Jr. in the later rounds. It'll be a huge confidence boost for Jake Paul. It'll silence a lot of doubters... Then he can That next challenge is possibly a top 10 in the world."

Check out Oscar De La Hoya's comments below:

Oscar De La Hoya raises questions about Julio Caesar Chavez Jr.'s form, warns Jake Paul

Although Julio Caesar Chavez Jr. is a former WBC middleweight champion, he has not been actively competing and has fought only twice in the last four years.

During the aforementioned appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, De La Hoya raised questions on whether Chavez Jr. will be in good form in his upcoming fight against Jake Paul. Nevertheless, he reminded Paul that Chavez Jr. is still a championship-calibre fighter, implying that it could be a difficult challenge for Paul.

"This is a real legit fight. I'm looking forward to it. I'm obviously questioning what Chavez Jr. will we see? Will he be in great shape? Will he not be in great shape? Will he make weight? A lot of questions behind it, but ultimately, you have to tell yourself, 'Jake Paul, congratulations. This is a real, first, legitimate world champion fighter you're fighting."

Check out Oscar De La Hoya's comments below (2:31):

Paul vs. Chavez Jr. is scheduled to take place on June 28 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, USA. Heading into the fight, Paul is a -600 betting favourite while Chavez Jr. is a +450 underdog.

