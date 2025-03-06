Oscar de La Hoya’s comment on Ryan Garcia sparks hilarious reaction: “That's no diddy”

Ryan Garcia had a hilarious reaction to Oscar De La Hoya’s comments during a recent press conference. While referencing Garcia’s determination and hunger to be a world champion, De La Hoya’s phrasing carried an unintended double meaning, drawing a funny response from the 26-year-old boxer.

While heaping praise on his fighter during a presser, De La Hoya said:

"He is a fighter that can come and fight, he is hungry to get on top, he is hungry to be the world champion."

The boxer-turned-promoter saying "get on top" drew a reaction from those in attendance, so Garcia, who was sitting alongside him, jokingly chimed in:

“Oh sh*t, pause man. You forgot to pause. That’s no Diddy.”

Saying “pause” is a modern trend. It is a slang term meant to call out unintentionally suggestive statements. Moreover, "no Diddy" is a reference to controversial music mogul Sean Combs, who is facing extensive legal battles ahead.

Check out Oscar De La Hoya and Ryan Garcia's comments below:

Ryan Garcia acknowledges past sparring with Rolly Romero but is focused on upcoming showdown

Ryan Garcia is set to fight Rolando 'Rolly' Romero next. The massive fight, slated to go down at Times Square in New York, has generated a ton of buzz.

Garcia recently recalled a tough sparring session they had eight years ago. While he holds no grudges, he's eager to deliver a solid performance to earn a rematch with Devin Haney. Garcia said at the same presser:

"I think we sparred about eight years ago. It was a little rough sparring, I guess, but he continued to use that sparring to kind of boost up his career. Credit to his point, but I don't have any bad blood with him. I'm here to do my job and set up that rematch, but I'm not overlooking him at all. I know that he's going to come to fight. It's a big opportunity, we're on the main stage, so I have to be sharp and prepared."

Check out Ryan Garcia's comments below: (0:25)

