Oscar De La Hoya talks about potential fight with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez

Oscar De La Hoya has addressed ongoing speculation about whether he’d be open to fight former protégé Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

In an interview with Fight Hub TV, Oscar De La Hoya opened up on a potential fight between him and Canelo Alvarez. ‘The Golden Boy’ stated:

“I mean, look, in the scope of things, it’s like, ‘Okay. Maybe it can’. But it’s like, ‘Why not? Why not?’. You know, it’s like, ‘Okay. He’s the best out there’. I mean, I’ve fought the best. I’ve actually fought way better than that. So, it’s like, ‘Yeah. He’s the best now, today, but yesterday the best was a lot better’. And I’ve fought everybody. So, you know, the fact that something can lead up to that, with me and Canelo, why not?”

Imploring fans to tune in to the potential fight, De La Hoya said:

“And if people wanna see me knocked out, then tune in. If you think I can beat him, then tune in; whatever it is. I mean, I’ve never been in a boring fight. I’ve never dodged anybody. I’ve never been in there and only throw three punches a round, you know. It’s always been very exciting. And so, if you wanna see boring or you wanna see exciting, I mean, you choose. That’s basically it.” (*Video courtesy: Fight Hub TV; H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Oscar De La Hoya faces Vitor Belfort next, whereas Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez’s next matchup hasn’t been finalized

Over the past few months, Oscar De La Hoya has consistently expressed his willingness to face Canelo Alvarez in a boxing match. Earlier this year, De La Hoya confirmed he was indeed ending his retirement.

Needless to say, discussions regarding a possible grudge match between Golden Boy Promotions boss Oscar De La Hoya and his former client Canelo Alvarez have lately gained traction.

Presently, Oscar De La Hoya is scheduled to fight MMA legend Vitor Belfort in a professional boxing match at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, on September 11th, 2021.

On the other hand, Canelo Alvarez had been in negotiations to face IBF super-middleweight champion Caleb Plant to become the undisputed champion of the division.

However, as reported by ESPN, negotiations have broken off owing to disagreements between the concerned parties. Whether this pivotal title unification matchup will eventually come to fruition remains to be seen.

