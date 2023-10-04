Oscar Duarte boxing record: Breaking down the experience level of Ryan Garcia’s December 2nd opponent

Ryan Garcia is gearing up for his return to the ring in a junior welterweight showdown against Oscar Duarte on December 2nd. This highly anticipated bout will take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, marking Garcia's first fight since his TKO loss to Gervonta Davis, which was the first defeat of his professional career.

Garcia's opponent, Oscar Duarte, is no stranger to the world of boxing. The seasoned contender in the light division brings a wealth of experience to the ring. Duarte has participated in 28 professional fights, accumulating an impressive 129 rounds in the process. Notably, he boasts an astonishing knockout ratio of 80.77%, reflecting his ability to finish fights with authority.

Duarte's fight record reveals an impressive tally of 25 wins, just a single loss, and one draw. It's worth noting that since his defeat by split decision in a 10-round match against Adrian Estrella in February 2019, he's gone on to win 11 consecutive fights by knockout or technical knockout.

Throughout his career, Oscar Duarte has crossed paths with a roster of elite opponents, including D’Angelo Keyes, Alex Martin, Javier Franco, Mark Bernaldez, Fernando Daniel Cancino, Iram Rodriguez Resendiz, Guillermo Avila Godinez, Andres Garcia, and Humberto de Santiago.

At the age of 27, the Mexican proudly holds the coveted #22 spot out of a staggering 2,240 fighters in the light division rankings.

The fight will be streamed on DAZN, setting the stage for a week filled with top-tier boxing as Devin Haney challenges Regis Prograis for the WBC junior welterweight title on DAZN PPV just a week later.

Oscar Duarte vs. Ryan Garcia: What was Ryan Garcia's response following his recent loss against Gervonta Davis?

In the highly anticipated super fight this past April, Gervonta Davis handed Ryan Garcia his first career loss.

Shortly after the fight, Garcia took to his Instagram account to express his feelings and appreciation for his supporters. He acknowledged the need for change and improvement, recognizing that setbacks are part of the journey to success. In his post, he wrote:

"I got to make some changes and Come back strong...I want to thank everyone supporting me along this journey of mine. From the bottom of my heart I appreciate it. I hope we all find something that motivates us and gives us purpose in our life that’s what it is about."

Check out the post below:

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermall Charlo: Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates