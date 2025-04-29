"Oscar nomination for Dwayne Johnson" - Fans overwhelmed as trailer drops for Mark Kerr biopic 'The Smashing Machine'

Fans recently shared their reactions after the first trailer for MMA legend Mark Kerr's biopic The Smashing Machine, starring Dwayne Johnson, was released. They also noted that there could be awards coming Johnson's way. The film is scheduled to be released on Oct. 3 and features many notable combat sports competitors including Oleksandr Usyk, Ryan Bader and UFC Hall of Famer Bas Rutten.

Johnson took a more dramatic shift to play the role of Kerr, which fans highlighted as being a refreshing break from his action blockbusters and ensemble projects.

Check out the first trailer for 'The Smashing Machine' below:

Fans took to the comment section to heap praise on Johnson for his portrayal as Kerr and expressed their excitement for the upcoming release. Some mentioned that 'The Rock' could possibly receive his first Academy Award nomination, while others complimented his dramatic acting range as he begins to broaden his filmography with more dramatic roles:

"Oscar nomination for Dwayne Johnson is coming!"

"This is about to change Dwayne Johnson's film persona. After all, this is from the director of 'Uncut Gems', the movie that changed Adam Sandler's film persona"

"Great to see The Rock challenging himself for this role"

When did Mark Kerr last compete in MMA?

Mark Kerr last competed in an MMA bout at M-1 Global: Breakthrough, where he fought Muhammad 'King Mo' Lawal. Kerr was on the receiving end of a dominant TKO loss as Lawal only needed 25-seconds to finish the UFC legend.

It was his fifth consecutive loss and signalled the end of the then 41-year-old's MMA career as he was unable to regain the incredible form he had earlier in his career. Despite ending his career on a five-fight losing skid, Kerr was regarded as one of the top fighters during his era and achieved a great deal of success, including winning the UFC 14 and 15 heavyweight tournaments.

Check out photos of Dwayne Johnson preparing to play Mark Kerr in 'The Smashing Machine' below:

