“Our fighting styles are different” - Gabriel Sousa addresses the clash of styles between him and Mikey Musumeci

Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace Gabriel Sousa said he and Mikey Musumeci have differing styles, which should make their upcoming showdown a competitive one. The two top grapplers with collide at ONE 167 on June 7 in a bantamweight submission grappling match.

It is part of a stacked event, which will take place at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. It is also a rematch of their first encounter outside of ONE Championship in October 2021, where the Brazilian defeated 'Darth Rigatoni' by submission.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Gabriel Sousa spoke about the kind of dynamics his match with Musumeci have and why fight fans should take heed, saying:

"Our fighting styles are different. I like takedowns and I like passing guard. Mikey, on the other hand, likes to play guard and take the back or attack footlocks."

Sousa is among the BJJ athletes that Musumeci expressed interest in going up against, with an eye of exacting payback for the loss he absorbed nearly three years ago.

Musumeci, the reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling, will move a weight division higher to take on Sousa, who, in turn, is out to make it a winning debut.

ONE 167 is available live and for free in U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Gabriel Sousa expects a different experience in rematch with Mikey Musumeci

Gabriel Sousa is looking forward to facing off once again with Mikey Musumeci at ONE 167 on June 7 in Thailand but is expecting a different experience now that it is happening on the ONE Championship platform.

The two top Brazilian jiu-jitsu athletes first battled in October 2021, with the 27-year-old Fotaleza, Brazil, native getting the better of American Musumeci by submission.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Gabriel Sousa said his rematch with Musumeci will have a different feel from their first encounter, something he needs to adjust to as well.

He said:

"It's going to be very different. It will be on the ONE platform, something much bigger with a much larger audience and a much better structure."

Sousa is a highly decorated athlete on the BJJ circuit and holds the distinction at the moment as the last man to submit Musumeci with his victory in their first encounter.