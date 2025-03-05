"Our margin could be higher" - TKO president compares UFC Apex events to stadium shows, claims fans can't tell difference when streaming on TV screen

UFC Apex events have become the norm for many of the promotion's non-pay-per-view cards. Based on the words of TKO Group Holdings president Mark Shapiro, there is little for fans to complain about. Shapiro was recently present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

According to Shapiro, home viewers of events held at the Apex facility can't differentiate it from live stadium shows present in other major sports. Shapiro's part during the conference was recently shared on X/Twitter by prominent online combat sports figure Jed I. Goodman.

"When it comes to UFC, our margin could be higher if we decided to do less international events. Maybe even less domestic touring events and do them in the Apex arena in Las Vegas, where we own the arena, and when you are watching on TV, you can't tell if you are in a stadium or in an arena or if you are at a small but mighty Apex that we have in Las Vegas."

Check out Mark Shapiro's comments on the UFC Apex facility (0:40):

The UFC was the first sports organization to put on live events during the pandemic, thanks in large part to the Apex. However, with every major sport back to holding events with full capacity audiences and the UFC still broadcasting Fight Nights without a crowd in attendance, there's growing discourse about whether the venue should be in use beyond 'The Ultimate Fighter' and 'Dana White's Contender Series'.

The UFC Apex facility has held events for other sports

The Apex facility was first introduced as a venue for Fights Nights and pay-per-views during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, when much of the world was in quarantine. As the Apex serves as a production center for the promotion, it was used for events. It has also been used to host the first seven Power Slap events.

Besides slap-fighting, the Apex facility has also welcomed professional wrestling following the merge of the UFC and WWE under the TKO banner. WWE NXT Battleground: Las Vegas on June 9, 2024, was also held at the Apex.

