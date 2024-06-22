"Out of pocket" - Fans react to Conor McGregor roasting Michael Chandler with “Wojak meme” over UFC 303 attendance commitment

Michael Chandler will not compete at UFC 303 but still wants to attend the event in person as the originally scheduled main event fighter. Conor McGregor, however, was critical of his decision to do so.

McGregor took offense to previous comments from Chandler claiming that UFC 303 was "his" event and responded by re-posting a fan-created graphic. The meme mocked Chandler's decision to attend UFC 303 by suggesting that people do not know who he is.

While some fans were critical of the tweet given that McGregor withdrew from the event with an injury, many others appreciated the humor of the post.

One McGregor fan who liked the post commented:

"Out of pocket"

Another fan found humor in the meme 'The Notorious' elected to use, commenting:

"Conor posting Wojack memes lmfaoooo"

Chandler has responded to several of McGregor's tweets since the fight cancellation but did not reply to the recent insult. 'Iron' did not make it known if he saw the post or not.

Other comments read:

"You didn't show up. No room to talk."

"Haha Chandler suffers from toxic positivity"

"Might be your best tweet ever"

Conor McGregor suffered a broken toe injury

Conor McGregor was expected to return to MMA on June 29 against Michael Chandler but withdrew from the fight with a broken toe injury.

While the injury was initially kept behind closed doors, McGregor eventually revealed the nature of his condition on social media.

Though his broken toe has been criticized by many as a minor injury, McGregor explained that after his previous fight resulted in a broken leg, he desires to never enter another contest compromised. The Irishman expressed interest in returning on a pay-per-view card in late 2024 and said he does not care if his opponent is Chandler or not.