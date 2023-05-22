Former UFC fighter-turned-OnlyF*ns star Paige VanZant has come under fire on Instagram after she hit back at critics of her career change.

VanZant last appeared in the UFC octagon back in July 2020, where she lost to Amanda Ribas via first-round submission. The 29-year-old opted not to sign a new contract following the loss and left the organization with a 5-4 record under its banner.

Since 2021, Paige VanZant has signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) and appeared on All Elite Wrestling (AEW). It was during her time away from the UFC that she started up her OnlyF*ns account.

Since making the decision to release adult content, VanZant is currently earning more in a month than she had earned throughout her entire fighting career. The move hasn't been without its critics, however, as some fans have taken issue with the major change.

Most recently, she hit back on Instagram via a clip at those who claimed she only posts for attention.

The video riled up some of her fans, with one stating she should just become an adult film star already.

"Might as well just do some porn and get it over with."

The comments weren't all bad, however. VanZant did also receive praise from other fans, who lauded the American for picking a job that didn't require being hit in the face.

"Smart business move, much easier on the body then getting punched in the face every night."

When Sean Strickland took a shot at BKFC and Paige VanZant

Sean Strickland is no stranger to making controversial statements and did so once again earlier this year when he responded to a fan on Twitter.

The fan asked 'Tarzan' not to talk smack about other promotions, such as BKFC, as he may end up fighting for them one day. Strickland responded and took offense to being associated with the organization.

According to the middleweight contender, BKFC spent "all" their money signing VanZant and don't pay their "real" fighters enough. He wrote:

"Lmao bro we all know @bareknucklefc spent all their money signing Paige VanZant lmao!!! 'Come on guys watch us, look we signed a only fans model who can't fight' while the real warriors are making nothing lol clown show..."

