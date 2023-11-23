"Over 250 athletes have been murdered" - Ukrainian boxing legend Wladimir Klitschko calls for complete Olympics ban on Russian athletes 

Boxing legend Wladimir Klitschko has called for a complete ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The war between Russia and Ukraine has seen a lot of people lose their lives. As a result, many people have suggested that the athletes from Russia should be refrained from competing. Moreover, the International Olympic Committee has made it known to allow athletes from Russia to compete but only as individual neutral athletes.

However, Wladimir Klitschko feels the athletes should be completely banned from competing at the prestigious competition next year. While stating that over 250 athletes in Ukraine have been killed as a result of the war, the boxing legend said (H/T Mirror):

"They must be banned as a consequence of their government and also athletes that are part of military. While I'm speaking, unfortunately, people in Ukraine are getting killed, athletes are getting killed. Over 250 athletes have been murdered in Ukraine."

He added:

"And we talk about someone who was at the Olympics and someone who is going to be at the Olympics as gymnasts. We're not only talking about boys but also the small little girls that are supposed to go to the Olympics and unfortunately they've been killed."

Expand Tweet

When Wladimir Klitschko called for a change in the current system of boxing

Having achieved so much in the sport of boxing, Klitschko has been using his voice for good since his retirement. Back in 2022, the boxing legend posted a video demanding a change in the system of boxing.

In the video, Wladimir Klitschko spoke about a variety of issues in the sport of boxing. He explained the importance of helping young athletes be better prepared for the sport and life beyond it. Klitschko also called for professionals and amateurs alike to connect in "one transparent organization." He said:

"Thousands of amateurs and professional athletes keep boxing alive or lose their life as it's happening unfortunately every year. Yet many have no security, no education, or healthcare. The governing bodies, managers and promoters never think about the well-being of their athletes."

Catch his comments in the clip below:

Expand Tweet