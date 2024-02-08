"Own that fraud" - Nate Diaz calling Dustin Poirier a nerd has fans in splits

Nate Diaz may never get the fight he wanted with Dustin Poirier, but that has not stopped him from adding to the rivalry on social media.

Following Poirier's latest appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the reporter posted a graphic to his Instagram account with a quote from the interview displaying the lightweight's mentality as an underdog against Benoit Saint Denis. Poirier called the situation 'perfect,' citing his primary status as an underdog throughout his life as motivation.

Among the many comments, Diaz's response was the most notable. The former UFC title challenger called Poirier a 'nerd,' causing mixed reactions from fans.

Nate Diaz reacting to Dustin Poirier's quote on being the underdog at UFC 299 [via @arielhelwani on Instagram]

With many questioning the reasoning behind Diaz's statement, some of the welterweight's fans supported the off-beat comment, wishing that he would 'own' Poirier in a potential matchup.

Fan reacting to Nate Diaz on Instagram [via @arielhelwani on Instagram]

Other fans commented:

"F*** him up, Nate"

"Not every nerd is smart"

"Nate, please. Dustin will light you up like a Christmas tree. You lost to Jake, you have zero defense, keep the little bit of scar tissue you have left and retire"

"Gangsters don't lose to YouTube Disney boys in a fight"

View more fan reactions to Nate Diaz's comment below:

Fan reactions to Nate Diaz calling Dustin Poirier a 'nerd' [via @arielhelwani on Instagram]

Nate Diaz shows support for San Francisco 49ers ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

Just days ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl, Nate Diaz is making his support for his hometown team known on social media.

Continuing to tweet his support for the 'Niner Gang' on X, Diaz is seemingly brimming with excitement ahead of the biggest American sporting event of the year.

Expand Tweet

With Super Bowl LVIII occurring in Las Vegas — just a few hours away from Diaz's hometown of Stockton, California — it is currently unknown if the former BMF title challenger will be present for the big game.

Appearing to be a 49ers super fan, Diaz has tweeted his support for the NFC champions throughout the season and will undoubtedly do so during the final game of the 2023-24 season.