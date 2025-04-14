Paddy Pimblett accuses Michael Chandler of cheating, Aljamain Sterling calls out Diego Lopes, Dustin Poirier drops UFC fight update: MMA News Roundup

Paddy Pimblett accuses Michael Chandler of cheating at UFC 314, Aljamain Sterling calls out Diego Lopes after defeat and Dustin Poirier drops hint about retirement bout.
Find out more details in today's (April 14) Sportskeeda daily news roundup.
#3. Paddy Pimblett accuses Michael Chandler of cheating during their UFC 314 bout
Paddy Pimblett has joined a long list of fighters who have accused Michael Chandler of employing dirty fight tactics during their contests.
In the co-main event of UFC 314 last weekend, 'The Baddy' put on a career-best performance as he dominated Chandler, eventually finishing 'Iron' via TKO in brutal fashion during the third round.
Following their bout, however, Pimblett spoke to the press, where he accused Chandler of trying to cheat during the fight. He said:
"I like Mike, he's a nice fella. He's very respectful and nice outside the cage but when he gets in it, he hit me with about four punches in the back of the head in the first round. Nothing even got said to him. You never know, he might have kicked me [in the groin] on purpose because he needed a little break."
Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below:
#2. Aljamain Sterling calls out Diego Lopes following UFC 314
Aljamain Sterling wants to face Diego Lopes next, following the Brazilian's unanimous decision defeat to Alexander Volkanovski last weekend.
Sterling, who was cageside for the event, took to social media after the main event took place. He then opted to shoot his shot as the potential next opponent for Lopes.
'Funk Master' wrote on X:
"Would love the chance to fight Diego Lopes after he heals up. Great fight and showing for the belt. You are one of the best and I want the best! #UFC314"
Check out his tweet here:
#1. Dustin Poirier drops one-word hint about upcoming retirement bout
Dustin Poirier has once again teased fans about his upcoming retirement bout, after he dropped yet another cryptic message about the fight.
While nothing has been confirmed yet by Poirier or the UFC, it's expected 'The Diamond's' last bout will take place this summer in his home state of Louisiana. No opponent has been announced for the fight either, however, Poirier's latest post appears to suggest it will be a highly entertaining contest.
Responding to a fan on social media who asked for details about the fight, the veteran responded with just one word:
"WAR"
Check out Poirier's post below: