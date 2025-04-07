Paddy Pimblett envisions a 2026 lightweight title shot ahead of UFC 314

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett is scheduled to face Michael Chandler in the co-main event of UFC 314. The 30-year-old recently asserted that with a win over Chandler and a top 5-ranked contender, he would demand a title shot in 2026.

Pimblett is currently ranked #12 in the lightweight rankings, while Chandler holds the #7 spot. With a win over Chandler, 'The Baddy' will break into the top 10 of the rankings.

In an interview with UFC on Eurosport, Pimblett said:

"Once I finish Michael Chandler, I'm only gonna need one more fight—like Arman, Charles, or Gaethje. Beat a top 5 and I’ll be able to demand a title shot in 2026."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below (2:24):

Pimblett made his UFC debut in 2021 and has secured wins in all his six fights. He most recently faced Bobby Green at UFC 304 and submitted the American in the very first round.

Paddy Pimblett shares his prediction for Michael Chandler fight at UFC 314

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett is looking to improve his ranking and add a big name to his win record. The Englishman has predicted that he will finish Michael Chandler inside two rounds.

During an interaction with ESPN MMA, Pimblett said:

'I think I’m gonna finish Mike in two [rounds]. As I say, I think I can end this fight anywhere. He loves lunging in with his punches, so I can see me catching him with a shot on the way in, putting him down. Or I can actually see me submitting him. I don’t see a way I lose, to be honest.”

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below (8:06):

