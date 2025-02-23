Paige VanZant gives five-word reaction to husband Austin Vanderford's second-round debut win at UFC Seattle as the fighter eyes welterweight run next

UFC Seattle witnessed a breakthrough performance as former DWCS standout Austin Vanderford secured a spectacular second-round stoppage victory in his octagon debut against Nikolay Veretennikov.

Ad

Vanderford demonstrated exceptional wrestling and striking skills from the opening bell, methodically taking control of the bout. In the first round, he landed well-timed takedowns and delivered precise elbows, neutralizing his opponent’s offense.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Entering the second round with relentless determination, Vanderford unleashed a barrage of punches that forced the referee to halt the contest, marking a decisive win.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Tensions flared when Veretennikov reacted by shoving Vanderford as the fighter celebrated his achievement in the octagon. Amid the charged atmosphere, family pride shone through as Vanderford’s wife, Paige VanZant, shared her excitement on social media. In a succinct five-word statement, she wrote:

“Welcome to the @ufc baby!!!!!”

Ad

Check out Paige VanZant's post below:

Ad

Austin Vanderford eyes welterweight run following success at UFC Seattle

After the PFL acquired Bellator in late 2023, Austin Vanderford was able to secure his release and pursue his lifelong dream of joining the UFC.

Although the UFC initially passed on signing him after his Contender Series win, persistence paid off after his dramatic stoppage victory at UFC Seattle, which has now positioned him for a welterweight run.

Ad

In his post-fight interview, Vanderford said:

"The UFC was what I wanted to be at. You know, but going to a different organization, you know, fighting Gegard Mousasi for the middleweight world title and and Lord knows I'm not a middleweight and, but just going and getting that experience in and, you know, the things I was going through in that time period of my life and just more than anything built me for this opportunity right here...

Ad

He added:

You know, the run [in the welterweight division] that I'm about to make right now, and I wouldn't take any of that back for anything. And, and I've got a coaching and a wife and a team who believes in me so much....I think that the spot that I'm in right now is the one I was supposed to be in. And I'm excited to capitalize on all that and move forward."

Ad

Check out Austin Vanderford's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.