Paige VanZant makes epic career switch joke at husband Austin Vanderford's expense, fans react - "I feel sorry for this dude"

Fans have reacted to Paige VanZant's career switch joke at husband Austin Vanderford's expense.

The former UFC fighter has been married to Vanderford since 2018. The two also have their own podcast, A Kicka** Love Story where they sit down to discuss a variety of topics. During a recent episode of the show, the couple was answering fan questions when they were asked who was the better driver between the two.

Responding to the question, VanZant proceeded to hilariously take a jibe at Vanderford for being a slow driver and jokingly suggested that she could be a NASCAR driver. She said:

"Me are you kidding me? You are like a baby slug when you drive...I'm a better driver, I'm fast, I'm like a NASCAR driver."

Catch the clip below:

While the interaction was rather light-hearted, fans don't seem to be impressed and have filled the comment section of the post by suggesting they feel bad for the Bellator MMA fighter. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"This guy like yes baby whatever you say please just don't leave me I need your OF money."

"I think in every clip I've seen, she's roasting him."

"Man I feel sorry for this dude pretty much a cuck too about 100,000 dudes including me lol."

"He's so whipped"

Fan reactions

Paige VanZant claims her next fight will be in BKFC

Paige VanZant was last seen in action back in 2021 under the BKFC promotion. Since then, she has made quite a career for herself as an online model. While many believed that her combat sports career was over, that does not seem to be the case.

VanZant is open to return to competition and recently confirmed that her next fight will be under the BKFC banner. During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, the former UFC star opened up about how she is just 29 years old and is willing to fight again. She said:

“It’s definitely bare-knuckle, and I don’t know if it’s down the road in six months, I don’t know if it’s down the road a year. I really just haven’t decided yet. I’m going to leave a lot of that up to my manager and my coaches. Just work on this time to get better enjoy the training and not worry about signing a fight contract right away. But it’s definitely bare-knuckle."

Check out Paige VanZant's comments from 12:20 onwards: