Paige VanZant reveals when she will return to fight next in live interaction with fans 

Former UFC flyweight Paige VanZant recently spoke about her return to action.

VanZant currently plies her trade in boxing at Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and last fought in 2021. She took on Rachael Ostovich at BKFC 19 and lost to a unanimous decision.

VanZant responded to a fan's question on her Instagram stories and explained the reason behind her last fight's cancellation. She was due to take on Charisa Sigala at BKFC 27 in August last year, but the fight was postponed to October 15 before ultimately being cancelled just a week prior to the event.

"That’s a really good question. So, of course the last fight that I was supposed to have for BKFC, the fight got pulled the week of the fight. I had cut all my weight, I was so excited to fight, I got mega depressed. So I took a little bit of time off and I’m back in the gym, training a hundred percent now. And I feel like I’m in a really good place, where I’m training for fun and to get better. Not just to prepare for a fight."

VanZant stated that she wanted to continue her healthy vein of training until she finds herself in strong mental and physical position to accept a fight.

"So I want to continue, just kinda doing this, what I’m doing right now," said VanZant. "Training to have fun, to get better and learn. And then once I feel, like I’m desperate to fight - which I do really want to - but once I feel like I’m mentally and physically prepared, then I’m going to take a fight. I don’t want to just take a fight because I want to. I want to really feel it in my body, that I’m ready. So, it’s coming though. I am working really hard."

Paige VanZant makes outrageous claim about her OnlyF**s earnings compared to UFC

Paige VanZant has ventured into the popular adult site OnlyF**ns in recent times.

In an interview, she revealed that despite having a largely successful career in combat sports and entertainment, her earnings from OnlyF**ns trumped all else by a landslide.

"I’ve been really fortunate that my career, even outside of the UFC and outside of fighting, has been pretty successful... But yes, OnlyF**s has definitely been my largest source of income... I think I made more money in 24 hours on Only Fans than I had in my entire fighting career combined."

Check out Paige VanZant's comments below: