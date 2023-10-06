Paige VanZant spotted flat on the ground after sparring session with BJJ beauty

Former UFC women's superstar Paige VanZant was recently spotted flat on the ground after a sparring session with a BJJ beauty.

VanZant recently took to Instagram to share pictures of her recent sparring session with Emily Martins. Martins is a 19-year-old professional MMA fighter and has just one MMA fight under her belt as of now. However, she has competed in BJJ on several occasions and is a four-time IBJJF world champion.

After being left on the ground following her sparring session with Emily Martins, Paige VanZant had this to say on Instagram:

"Rounds with @galegabjj How they started vs. how they ended"

Take a look at her post below:

It is worth noting that VanZant has been out of action for a while now. Her last MMA bout came back in July 2020 against Amanda Ribas in the UFC. After suffering a loss to Ribas, she went on to join BKFC and signed a four-fight deal with the promotion.

However, it is worth noting that Paige VanZant has had just two fights in the BKFC and lost both of those bouts with her last fight taking place back in 2021. That said, it remains to be seen if she is preparing for a potential return to the BKFC.

Jessica-Rose Clark is interested in a rematch against Paige VanZant

Former UFC fighter Jessica-Rose Clark was released from the promotion earlier this May after suffering three back-to-back losses. The 35-year-old is now a free agent and it looks like she wants to take on one of her former opponents.

During an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Jessica-Rose Clark suggested the idea of having a rematch with Paige VanZant in the squared circle. It is worth noting that the two have previously fought in the UFC back in 2018 when Clark defeated '12 Gauge' via unanimous decision.

"I want to rematch Paige VanZant in boxing. I know she's spoken a lot about wanting to rematch me. I have zero desire to fight bare-knuckle. But if I can get her to...I know she's making so much money off of her fan sites and everything. I see that she wants to fight again and I think it needs to be the right opportunity for her to be excited about it...that could be the opportunity if we can get the right promotion behind it. I think it would be a massive fight."

Check out Clark's comments below:

Expand Tweet