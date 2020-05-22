Paige VanZant vs. Amanda Ribas planned for UFC July 11 event.

UFC Fight Night Cejudo v Dillashaw

Paige VanZant vs Amanda Ribas is being rescheduled for the July 11 event of the UFC, per Combate. The pair was originally scheduled to lock horns back at UFC Fight Night 170 in March but Paige VanZant had to pull out citing an injury on her arm.

The announcement doesn't come as much of surprise as Paige VanZant was hinting at a return to the Octagon with her recent post. The caption read, "Coming to an island near you......."

The overall nature of the fight is fun. Paige VanZant enters the fight with a win over Rachael Ostovich. The win came after going on a two-fight losing-skid, against Michelle Waterson and Jessica-Rose Clark. Paige VanZant recently also came under the spotlight after entering an online feud with Curtis Blaydes. She was criticized by the heavyweight for relying on her looks to get high-profile matchups. This is her chance to prove that she's just more than what she looks like and shut-up critics once and for all.

Amanda Ribas had a very rocky start to her career in the UFC. She back in 2017 tested positive for a banned substance and was suspended for two years. Since returning she has gone on a three-fight winning streak which includes wins over Randa Markos and famed BJJ artist Mackenzie Dern. Unlike Ribas's last fight this fight will take place at flyweight, a weight class Paige VanZant has expressed being comfortable at.

The fight will be the last one Paige VanZant's contract. She has in past expressed desire to compete outside the UFC for some time and at one point event said she'd like to cross over to the WWE, "There’s probably huge potential for a crossover [with the WWE] down the line and of course I’m a big fan of what they do, so it would be great to be a part of."

For Ribas however, this is just a chance to fight on Fight Island. In an interview, she said, "I want to go to Dana’s Island. She wants to go too, so let’s do it. I think it will be a good fight, not just for me, but for the fans, the UFC, too. She put that on Twitter, (so) why not? I did a tweet (calling her out).” An emotion that even Piage VanZant shared.

Overall this is a great opportunity for both the fighters and it should be fun to see who emerges as the big winner in the fight.