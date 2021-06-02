Paige VanZant will commentate at Jorge Masvidal's promotion Gamebred FC's first event

Paige VanZant will commentate at Jorge Masvidal's promotion Gamebred Fighting Championship's first event.

VanZant is a former UFC fighter who currently competes in BKFC and is one of the top stars in the sport of bare-knuckle boxing. '12 Gauge' will work with ATT (American Top Team) owner Dan Lambert as part of the commentary team for Gamebred FC's inaugural event, as MMA Fighting's Mike Heck reported. Jorge Masvidal has trained at ATT for many years, whereas VanZant joined the team in 2020.

Additionally, former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir will also serve on the commentary team in future events. Mir won't be working the inaugural event as he has another prior commitment to fulfill.

Paige VanZant and Dan Lambert will handle commentary duties at the inaugural Gamebred FC event on June 18.



In addition, promotional officials tell me former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir will join VanZant for future events. https://t.co/sRiycoIUiE — Mike Heck (@MikeHeck_JR) June 1, 2021

Gamebred FC’s first event will be headlined by a fight between two veteran MMA fighters, former UFC fighter Jason Knight and former Pride FC superstar Charles ‘Krazy Horse’ Bennett.

The co-main event was supposed to feature former UFC fighter Brok Weaver taking on Brandon Jenkins. However, the latter has withdrawn from the fight for undisclosed reasons. Gamebred FC is looking for a replacement to face Weaver.

The first Gamebred FC event will take place in Biloxi, Mississippi, on June 18th, 2021. The event can be streamed on the BKTV app.

Jorge Masvidal announced the arrival of Gamebred Fighting Championship ahead of his title fight at UFC 261

Jorge Masvidal (left); Anuel (right)

Prior to his UFC 261 (April 24th, 2021) main event matchup against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, Jorge Masvidal took to his official Instagram account to announce the Gamebred Fighting Championship. Jorge Masvidal put forth the following statement on Instagram:

"Huge news for true fight fans as me and the one and only @anuel have teamed up to bring you the most vicious fights we could think of Bare Knuckle MMA. That’s right no gloves same rules and the first fight will be in Miami on June 25. Every fighter will be outfitted by Anuel’s clothing Brand which translated in English means 'Real Until Death' #andnew #realhastalamuerte Gamebred Fighting Championship."

The date for Gamebred FC’s first event was recently changed. The event was expected to take place on June 25th, 2021. However, it was eventually confirmed that the event will transpire on June 18th, 2021.

Jorge Masvidal noted that he has teamed up with Anuel AA (real name: Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago). Anuel is a popular hip-hop artist from Puerto Rico and is hailed by many as a pioneer of the Latin trap movement in the music industry.

The announcement made by Jorge Masvidal set the entire combat sports community abuzz. The fighting promotion organization possesses star-power, brought to the table by Jorge Masvidal and Anuel, in addition to also piquing the interest of fight fans worldwide.

As noted in the Instagram post he released before UFC 261, Jorge Masvidal suggested that the Gamebred Fighting Championship is a bare-knuckle MMA organization. It has a similar rule-set to MMA, except that the fighters won’t be wearing the usual 4 oz MMA gloves.

Since I’ve been shadow banned and censured I decided to start my own platform and bring not only never before seen content but I will also be traveling the world looking for the next Kimbo rip or street fighter only at https://t.co/cJtfWzEwsT #andnew pic.twitter.com/JzEmCNlvH2 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) April 15, 2021

