"Panic early and panic often"- Andrew Tate's shocking tweet encourages vigilance with fear of global conflict

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate made some serious predictions about a large scale global conflict in a recent social media post. Tate has often been criticized for his extreme take on matters of serious concern and the claims made by him in a recent post take this game to a whole new level.

In a video posted on his ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) account, ‘Cobra’ Tate claimed that World War 3 will soon be triggered by staging terror attacks in the Western countries. According to Tate, these attacks will be used to justify an invasion of Iran, setting the stage for a conflict of global scale. Tate wrote in his post:

“There will be "terror" attacks in Western nations to justify full-scale war against Iran. WW3 is incoming shortly. TAKE ACTION. DO NOT WAIT TO DIE.”

The ‘X’ post was accompanied by a video in which Andrew Tate urged his followers to be vigilant and take action to safeguard themselves. ‘Cobra’ claimed that he has the means to survive a conflict of this scale. He warned those with limited means to take action and get rich for survival. He added:

“If you are a normal person with basically no money, no passport… You can’t even live anywhere without a visa. Trust me, once things get hard, they’ll stop issuing visas. No friends, nothing. You’re just going to sleep with no issues, no problems, if you’re sleeping soundly, there’s something wrong with you and it’s insanity. Now is the time to panic. Panic early and panic often and prepare. Because you are paranoid every single day until you are right.”

The source of Andrew Tate’s information is unknown at the moment and there have been no developments, at least publically, that indicate the possibility of a conflict that could drag the entire world down with it.

Andrew Tate to donate a considerable amount to Palestinian Civilians

The world witnessed the escalation of the age-old Israel Palestine conflict as both sides launched a full-scale offensive along the Gaza strip. The ongoing violence has claimed several hundred lives so far. Unfortunately, the number is likely to keep going up in the days to come.

Andrew Tate took to social media and announced that he will be donating $200 thousand to Palestinian civilians that are suffering in the conflict. He posted:

“Working with tatepledge.com and other charities I TRUST and KNOW. Donating 200k to Palestinian civilians in the next hour.”

