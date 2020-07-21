Panpayak Jitmuangnon confident of victory over rival Superlek in ‘incredible’ seventh meeting

It’s not uncommon for two Muay Thai fighters to face each other in the ring multiple times throughout their careers. But when Muay Thai sensation Panpayak Jitmuangnon meets rival Superlek Kiatmoo9 at the end of this month, it will be for an incredible seventh showdown.

The two Thai warriors have faced each other six times prior. They face off again in a Muay Thai contest with 4oz. gloves at ONE: NO SURRENDER, scheduled for Friday, 31 July in Bangkok, Thailand.

It’s ONE Championship’s first live show since February. The event, which will be held in a closed-door, audience-free venue, features some of the most exciting martial arts talent from Thailand.

“I think he (Superlek) has gotten much better than the last time we faced each other in the ring, particularly his kicks. This will be the 7th time I’m going to face him, which is incredible if you think about it,” said Panpayak.

“This fight is going to be much different from the previous times we fought, because we’re using 4oz. gloves. The show is getting close, and I’m ready to perform. I’m confident that I’ve done everything necessary to prepare for this fight.”

Looking back at an intense rivalry over the years, each of their six bouts previously went to a judges’ decision. Panpayak, however, believes this time, he can finally earn the finish and beat Superlek definitively.

“I don’t believe I have many weaknesses. I just need to fully concentrate on training and the results will show on fight night. Of course, I’m going to look to finish. That’s the one thing missing from our series,” said Panpayak.

“But I can win on points too, if needed. I’m going to win this fight.”

Speaking to media just weeks ahead of their high-profile encounter, Panpayak is thankful he can showcase his skills in the ring once again. He’s also immensely confident and ready to give fans a show.

“I’m very thankful to get the chance to compete in ONE Championship again. In the world now that is filled with uncertainty, it’s just fortunate that we can still do what we love to do. I want to keep fighting and rising through the rankings, until I get the chance to fight for the World Championship,” said Panpayak.

“All I can say is the fans can expect fireworks. I can’t underestimate him at all.”

ONE: NO SURRENDER is ONE Championship’s first live event since February. The promotion deliberated carefully on safety protocols, and made the necessary adjustments to its operations.

The main event features a rubber match between reigning ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang “The Iron Man” Jitmuangnon, and the challenger, former ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion “The Baby Shark” Petchdam Petchyindee Academy.

In the evening’s co-main event, defending ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy will put his World Title on the line against legendary “The Boxing Computer” Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex.

Also on the card is a ONE Super Series Kickboxing Super-Bout between striking superstars Superbon Banchamek and “The Killer Kid” Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.