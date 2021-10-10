'Hopefully, that is the end of Deontay Wilder' - Paris Fury reacts to husband Tyson Fury's knockout win over Deontay Wilder

Following Tyson Fury's emphatic win against Deontay Wilder in their recently concluded trilogy fight, Fury's wife Paris believes that the rivalry between the two men is well and truly over.

In an interview with Boxing Social following the fight, Paris Fury said she is pleased that the rivalry has finally ended. She also noted that Wilder must now accept defeat and move on because he can't make any 'excuses' after losing back-to-back fights against Tyson Fury.

"I'm just pleased that it's all finished and done with. Hopefully, that is the end of Deontay Wilder and all his excuses and his problems and hopefully, he settles and accepts the fact that he was a beaten man tonight."

Watch Paris Fury's interview below:

While Tyson Fury secured a KO finish in the eleventh round, it was not a cakewalk for the heavyweight champion. Fury had to dig deep to survive back-to-back knockdowns in the fourth round.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT

✅ Overcame drink problems

✅ Overcame drug problems

✅ Lost over 10 stone in weight

✅ Won his heavyweight titles back

✅ Successfully defended his titles ✅ Overcame mental health issues✅ Overcame drink problems✅ Overcame drug problems✅ Lost over 10 stone in weight✅ Won his heavyweight titles back✅ Successfully defended his titles @Tyson_Fury is inspirational 👏 ✅ Overcame mental health issues

✅ Overcame drink problems

✅ Overcame drug problems

✅ Lost over 10 stone in weight

✅ Won his heavyweight titles back

✅ Successfully defended his titles@Tyson_Fury is inspirational 👏 https://t.co/FkicH9XPR8

Paris Fury says it was 'pure dread' to see Tyson Fury getting knocked down in the fourth round

Paris Fury spoke about how she felt when Tyson was knocked down in the fourth round of the fight. Referring to the experience as 'pure dread,' Paris said that it's a horrible experience for anyone to watch their partner in a fight. Paris was seated with Tyson's brothers and she said they kept praying for him the whole time.

Also Read

"Terrible. I can't explain what goes through your mind, it's a horrible experience for any partner to watch their partner in a fight. So it is pure dread and me and his two brothers were sitting there, clinching each other and praying at the same time. So that's the depths it goes to."

Boxing-Videos.com @boxingvideoscom TYSON FURY WIFE PARIS AMAZING REACTION TO KNOCKING OUT WILDER IN 11 dlvr.it/S9FRl7 TYSON FURY WIFE PARIS AMAZING REACTION TO KNOCKING OUT WILDER IN 11 dlvr.it/S9FRl7 https://t.co/AbLGGUHteC

Edited by Utathya Ghosh