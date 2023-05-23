Pat McAfee recently opened up about his friendship with Brock Lesnar, and what it's like interacting with the former UFC heavyweight champion.

During yesterday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show, the former NFL placekicker described his friendship with 'The Beast Incarnate' and noted that they started becoming friends when he appeared on his show last year. He mentioned that he has a great sense of humor but is somewhat reserved in terms of who he allows into his inner circle.

He said:

"When he came into the studio and obviously did the interview, that was at the beginning of us getting to know each other...So like, I think he doesn't let a lot of people into his world...so getting a chance to become friends with Brock Lesnar has been a legendary thing that I'm very thankful for and he is a hilarious human being." [5:21 - 6:10]

McAfee also shared a story of his experience drinking with the former UFC heavyweight champion, a WWE trainer, and WWE Hall of Famer 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin after they performed at last year's WrestleMania in Dallas, Texas. He mentioned that it was a unique experience that he will look back at that as a fond memory, saying:

"I had one beer and then we started talking about it all [WrestleMania]. And as I'm drinking, I'm like this is hilariously absurd. And then Larry [WWE trainer] comes in and then...it just started going. And it was awesome, dude, it was incredible...I think it was good time, A.J." [6:42 - 7:40]

Lesnar has showcased more of his personality since returning to WWE in 2021, which has been refreshing for his career.

How many times did Brock Lesnar successfully retain the UFC heavyweight championship?

Brock Lesnar took the UFC by storm when he joined the promotion in 2008.

After an impressive unanimous decision win over veteran Heath Herring, 'The Beast Incarnate' received a heavyweight title shot against then champion Randy Couture at UFC 91. He earned a second-round TKO win to become the new champion in only his fourth professional fight.

The former NCAA Div I wrestling champion would successfully retain his title on two occassions. He avenged his loss to Frank Mir by finishing him with vicious ground-and-pound at UFC 100. After dealing with a health scare, he returned to octagon at UFC 116, where he submitted Shane Carwin via arm-triangle choke.

Lesnar's submission win over Carwin would be his second and final successful title defense as he lost heavyweight championship to Cain Velasquez at UFC 121.

